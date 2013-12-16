Police: 17-year-old shot in botched drug deal

Woodland police are investigating a botched drug deal involving two teenage boys and a suspected supplier believed to have shot one of them.



Preliminary information from Woodland police said the shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening near the 300 block on Gun Club Road. Police believed the teenagers, ages 17 and 18 years old, from Vancouver, came to the Woodland area to purchase drugs, possibly marijuana.

During the exchange with the supplier, someone shot the 17-year-old using what police believed to be some type of handgun. He is being treated for a non-life-threatening arm injury at an area hospital.

Police do not know the reason for the gunfire, though they believe the supplier was the person who fired the gun. They suspect the shooting was a result of a dispute between the three participants.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for a suspect. They have not released a description of the suspected supplier.



