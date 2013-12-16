75-pound Nutcracker decoration stolen from Vancouver home - KPTV - FOX 12

75-pound Nutcracker decoration stolen from Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Who's the Grinch? A thief stole a 6-foot nutcracker decoration from the front porch of a Vancouver home last week.

The theft happened sometime overnight between last Wednesday and last Thursday in the 6000 block of Northwest Thunderbird Avenue.

The nutcracker weighs 75 pounds.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department.


