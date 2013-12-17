Lillard beats the buzzer as Blazers win in Cleveland

Damian Lillard jumps to the basket against Kyrie Irving in Tuesday's game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Damian Lillard made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining, lifting the Portland Trail Blazers to a 119-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Lillard had a career-high eight 3-pointers while scoring 36 points. The 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year also had a fadeaway jumper as time expired to give Portland a 111-109 overtime victory over Detroit on Sunday.

Portland (22-4) has the best record in the NBA and is 11-0 against the Eastern Conference. The Blazers have won five straight and are 12-2 on the road.

Kyrie Irving's bid for a tying 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer. Irving and Dion Waiters scored 25 points apiece for Cleveland.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and 15 rebounds for Portland.

