Diamond Ducks ranked 6th

Oregon is ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll released by Collegiate Baseball today. The Ducks received 483 points, just 12 less than No. 1 Cal State Fullerton.
Oregon returns six starting position players off the 2013 team, which finished 48-16 and advanced to the NCAA Regionals, as well as all three weekend starters on the mound. Overall, UO returns 12 position players, 11 of 15 pitchers, and two redshirts who could start while boasting one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
Friday starter Tommy Thorpe, Saturday starter Cole Irvin and Sunday starter Jake Reed return after combining for a 25-14 record in 2013 with a 2.69 ERA. Irvin, a sophomore, set an Oregon record in wins with 12 (12-4) while finishing his freshman campaign with a 2.48 ERA. Thorpe topped the starters with a 2.16 ERA while finishing with a 7-5 record. Reed made a team-high 17 starts finishing 6-6 with a 3.50 ERA.
The Ducks lost All-American closer Jimmie Sherfy and reliever Christian Jones to the Major League Baseball draft, but return sophomore Garrett Cleavinger (9-0, 2 saves, 37 appearances) and Darrell Hunter (2-0, 1 save, 28 appearances) to headline what should be a deep bullpen.
Sophomore Mitchell Tolman, junior Scott Heineman, senior Tyler Baumgartner and senior Aaron Payne will lead the Ducks' offensive attack. Tolman finished third on the team in batting (.315) in 2013, while finishing with 37 RBI. Heineman, who was a Cape Cod League all-star during the summer, batted .278 with 38 RBI, 14 doubles and 12 stolen bases.
Oregon will play 21 games against teams ranked in the top 40 of the poll, including three games against top-ranked Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 28-March 2) at PK Park in Eugene. The Ducks also play five games against No. 4 Oregon State (April 25-27 @OSU; May 6 @PK; May 20 @PK), three games at No. 15 UCLA (May 16-18), three games at No. 22 Arizona State (May 9-11), three games vs. No. 24 Arizona (May 2-4), three games at No. 26 Stanford (March 28-30) and one game vs. No. 33 San Diego (April 14) in Eugene.
Collegiate Baseball
(Preseason)
1. Cal State Fullerton (51-10) 495
2. Mississippi State (51-20) 493
3. LSU (57-11) 491
4. Oregon State (52-13) 487
5. Florida State (47-17) 485
6. Oregon (48-16) 483
7. Indiana (49-16) 481
8. Louisville (51-14) 479
9. Vanderbilt (54-12) 477
10. North Carolina State (50-16) 474
11. North Carolina (59-12) 471
12. Virginia (50-12) 468
13. Miami, Fla. (37-25) 465
14. South Carolina (43-20) 463
15. UCLA (49-17) 460
16. Florida (29-30) 457
17. Rice (44-20) 455
18. Oklahoma State (41-19) 454
19. TCU (29-28) 451
20. Texas (27-24) 450
21. Clemson (40-22) 447
22. Arizona State (37-22-1) 445
23. La.-Lafayette (43-10) 443
24. Arizona (34-21) 441
25. Texas A&M (34-29) 437
26. Stanford (32-22) 435
27. Cal Poly (40-19) 432
28. Kansas State (45-19) 430
29. Alabama (35-28) 423
30. Mississippi (38-24) 421
31. Western Carolina (39-20) 419
32. Oklahoma (43-21) 417
33. San Diego (37-25) 414
34. Wichita State (39-28) 411
35. Liberty (36-29) 409
36. Tennessee Tech (40-17) 404
37. New Mexico (37-22) 403
38. East Carolina (31-26) 400
39. UC Santa Barbara (34-23) 396
40. Coastal Carolina (37-23) 395
Release from UO Media Services
Online Public File: