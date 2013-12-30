Police find drugs in Portland man's car during traffic stop

A Portland man is facing charges after an officer found drugs in his car following a traffic stop on I-205, West Linn police said.

According to investigators, the officer pulled over Jesse Burns for going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Once stopped, Burns, a convicted felon who is on probation, told the officer he knew he was speeding and that he was driving on a suspended license, police said.

Following a search of the car, police seized 48 ounces of marijuana, 3.8 ounces of hashish, and several packages of hashish wafers and oil.

Burns claimed to have a medical marijuana card and said he had obtained the drugs in Southern Oregon and was taking them to the Portland area for medical marijuana patients, police said.

FOX 12 learned that Burns failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clackamas County Jail.

He faces charges including driving while revoked, DUII, and possession of a controlled substance.

A female passengers who was in the car with Burns was not charged, police said.

