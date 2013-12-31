Evans, Holiday lead Pelicans past Blazers 110-108

Tyreke Evans hit a pull-up jumper from 17 feet with 1.2 seconds left and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-108 on Monday night.





Evans' big basket came right after Portland's Damian Lillard, who has hit several game-winners this season, made a contested 3-pointer to tie the score at 108. New Orleans, which won its fourth in a row at home, never trailed in the second half but never led by more than five in the final 10 minutes.





Jrue Holiday scored 15 of his season-high 31 points in the fourth quarter and tied a season high with 13 assists for the Pelicans. Anthony Davis added 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Evans had 20 points.





Davis forced LaMarcus Aldridge into a tough shot from the baseline that bounced off the top of the backboard as time ran out.





Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

