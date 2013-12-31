Polk County deputies investigate suspicious death of 29-year-old - KPTV - FOX 12

Polk County deputies investigate 'suspicious death' of 29-year-old man

By The Associated Press
James Watson Hawkes IV, previous booking photo
POLK COUNTY, OR (AP) -

The Polk County sheriff's office says it's investigating the suspicious death of a 29-year-old man.

The body was reported Sunday night in the woods near an unincorporated place known as Pedee. That's along Oregon 223 about 12 miles south of Dallas.

The sheriff's office identified the man Monday evening as James Watson Hawkes IV of Independence, Ore. An autopsy is planned.

Sheriff Bob Wolfe said Hawkes had been booked into the county jail on Nov. 21 for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

