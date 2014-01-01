Police: Salem woman attacked with baseball bat by ex-boyfriend

Police in Salem say a man has been arrested in the case of a 23-year-old woman who was assaulted with a baseball bat when she entered a residence.

The woman managed to escape by jumping out a window last Thursday night.

Lt. Steve Birr said 25-year-old Landis Provancha was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail for investigation of attempted murder and assault.

Birr says the man is a former boyfriend of the victim.

