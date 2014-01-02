Man in serious condition after being hit by car on North Lombard

A man is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in North Portland.

Police said Conor McMahon was walking along North Lombard near Jordan Avenue Wednesday when he was hit. The crash was reported at 3:35 a.m.







There is no description of the car that hit McMahon and police are looking for the driver.





McMahon is expected to survive, but as of Wednesday evening, police had little information to go on in their investigation.







If you know anything about the incident, call Portland police.

