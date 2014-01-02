Embattled director of Cover Oregon resigns

The man who led Oregon's problem-plagued health insurance exchange has submitted his resignation.

Rocky King has been on medical leave since Dec. 2. His resignation is effective at the end of his leave, March 5.

The news came in a letter sent by King to the board of Cover Oregon on Wednesday. The board said Thursday it would begin looking for a permanent director.

King came under fire when the online enrollment system failed to go live in October. The state's online exchange still hasn't launched and Oregon has had to rely exclusively on paper applications.

King is the second official connected to the exchange to resign. Carolyn Lawson, chief information officer for the Oregon Health Authority who oversaw most of the exchange's development, resigned in mid-December.

Oregon Health Authority Director Bruce Goldberg remains Cover Oregon's interim director.

