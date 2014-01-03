Stalking complaint dismissed against software mogul in Portland

A judge has dismissed a civil stalking complaint against anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee because the man who filed it failed to appear in court.

A temporary protective order was obtained in November by Connor Hyde, the property manager of a high-end Portland apartment complex where McAfee lived. He said the recently evicted McAfee had threatened him.

Neither Hyde nor McAfee arrived for Friday's hearing on whether a permanent order should be granted.

McAfee said in November that he had left Oregon for good and would not return for the hearing.

McAfee moved to Portland last winter after fleeing the Central American nation of Belize, where authorities sought to question him in the fatal shooting of a U.S. expatriate who lived near McAfee's home. He has denied any involvement.

