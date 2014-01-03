Oregon woman sentenced for dumping mother's body in Michigan

An Oregon woman has been sentenced to serve 3 to 15 years in prison for dumping the body of her elderly mother outside a Michigan thrift store.

Kelly Rhodes was sentenced Friday in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

The Times Herald reports the 49-year-old from Salem, Ore., pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter, fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse and removing a body without permission of a medical examiner.

Mary Grenia died inside a truck last March. The 89-year-old's corpse was found that month wrapped in blankets behind a Goodwill store near Port Huron.

An autopsy revealed heart and lung disease but no sign of trauma.

Officials say Rhodes and her mother were stopped from entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge.

Rhodes said Friday she's filled with guilt and remorse.

