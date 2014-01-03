Pedestrian hit by car at SE 142nd and Stark Street

A pedestrian was hit by a car near Southeast 142nd and Stark Street Friday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 5:40 p.m. Emergency dispatchers said the driver remained at the scene after the collision and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.



Officers shut down the eastbound lanes of Stark Street at 139th Avenue for more than an hour. Roads in the area were open again by 7 p.m.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.