Police: Man broke into ex's apartment, trashed the place, ate all her food

A man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's waterfront apartment, staying there, trashing the place and even eating all her food while she was away.

Police said the suspect, Aubre Floberg, 39, even showed up while an officer was at the scene investigating.

Police were called to the apartment complex near Southwest Taylor Street and Natio Parkway on Sunday.

According to court documents, the woman living in the apartment told police she returned home and found that her door had been pried open.

Inside, she said the place was "trashed." She also told police several items were missing, including a laptop, Xbox and flat-screen TV.

The woman said she suspected someone she previously had a relationship with, Floberg, was involved, according to court documents.

She told police she found a raincoat and suitcase in the home that she recognized as belonging to Floberg.

Officers said there was evidence of heroin and alcohol use in the apartment, along with cigarette butts everywhere. Court documents state there was food all over the place and that some of the victim's clothing was on the stove in a pot of cooked food.

The woman told police most of the food was missing from the kitchen as well.

As an officer was at the apartment, Floberg showed up, according to a probable cause arrest statement. He was taken into custody.

Detectives said Floberg admitted staying at the apartment while the woman was gone without her permission. He said he ate her food and did contribute to "some of the mess," but he denied stealing any of her items.

He stated "that someone else must have also broken into the apartment while he was unlawfully staying there," according to court documents.

It's not clear how many days total he was in the home.

Floberg is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft. He is due back in court Jan. 15.

