Rodman's rant concerns friends of detained Kenneth Bae

Friends of Kenneth Bae, the man detained in North Korea for over a year, are concerned about Dennis Rodman's controversial comments on CNN.

"I've been trying to, for a year now, establish a connection with Rodman," said Bobby Lee, who attended the University of Oregon with Bae and has been hoping Rodman could help Bae during his visits to North Korea.

Lee said Rodman's staff has been receptive to helping Bae, but Rodman has not.

"We're now convinced that he's exploiting the situation for his own good," said Lee. "At the end of the day, I don't believe that Dennis Rodman cares about North Korea or Kenneth Bae."

Lee is encouraging the public to urge the White House to make Bae's release a priority and said the Rodman remarks could bring more attention to Bae's plight.

There is a change.org petition for Bae's release at this link.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.