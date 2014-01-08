Logging truck crash victim: 'There was a hell of a bang'

Steve Frolander's late father always told him to make sure everything was turned off.

That lesson likely saved Frolander's life Monday afternoon after a logging truck crashed into his pickup parked in the street near his home, he said.



"My lifelong training by my dad is to park as far away from hazards as possible," Frolander said. "And I always parked at least two car lengths away from a corner to eliminate any problem I would ever have."

Frolander said he got into his dad's 1998 Dodge Ram pickup Monday to go see his new granddaughter at the hospital. Something Frolander's dad always said when he was growing up popped into his head.



"I got in and thought 'I can't leave anything on in the house.' My dad, rest his soul, would kill me," Frolander said with a laugh.



So Frolander said he went back into his nearby house to let his cat out and turn off his computer. He was only inside for about 90 seconds, he said.



"Right when I shut the computer off, there was a hell of a bang," Frolander said.



What Frolander saw when he stepped outside was unbelievable.



A logging truck had flipped its load while rounding a corner at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Montgomery Street. The trailer slid, the rear wheels flipped up and about 20 tons of logs smashed down onto the pickup, according to the Associated Press.

MORE PHOTOS: Logging truck's load smashes pickup

"It slid the whole truck backwards until my truck got enough traction when it got up on the curb, then it stopped and the whole load rolled on top of it," Frolander said.



The truck was his father's pet project, Frolander said. He spent years researching it before he bought it.

Most of the things inside the cab at the time of the crash were saved, including a rifle that Frolander's dad had built for him.



"It's just unbelievable," Frolander said. "The way I look at it ... I wasn't in the truck, so I've already won the lottery."



No one was hurt in the crash, Frolander said.

But he still can't believe the crash happened after having spent decades in the lumber industry without any accidents of his own, he said.

"It's just a series of events that's like one in a billion, probably. I don't know what the odds are." Frolander said.



FOX 12 tried contacting Albany police for more information about what caused the crash and to see if the driver had been cited. The call has not yet been returned.



Frolander finally got to meet his new granddaughter on Tuesday. She is happy and healthy, he said.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

