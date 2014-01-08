Wilsonville man accused of robbing Albertson's Pharmacy - KPTV - FOX 12

Wilsonville man accused of robbing Albertson's Pharmacy

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Wilsonville police arrested a man they say robbed an Albertson's pharmacy Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the store on Southwest Boones Ferry Road just before 7 p.m.

The suspect had produced a handgun and demanded drugs from behind the counter.

Officers say the robbery details match two previous robberies on Nov. 29 and Dec. 30.

The officers were able to use clues from the previous robberies and new clues to track the suspect to the Madison Boulder Creek Apartments in Wilsonville.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Canby Police Department helped Wilsonville police arrest 33-year-old Michael Laseur.

Laseur was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on three counts of robbery.

He will be arraigned in court today.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

