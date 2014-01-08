$100K snowflake: Man forgets to scratch last spot on lotto ticket

An Oregon man thought he'd won $1,000 playing the Oregon Lottery's Cash Flurries Scratch-it. Turns out, he won a whole lot more.

David Lane of Winchester Bay scratched his ticket just before the holidays.

He opted to mail in his winning ticket and claim form for what he thought was a $1,000 prize.

Once Lane's ticket and claim form arrived at the Lottery office in Salem, Lottery staff noticed that he had only scratched off 24 of the 25 snowflake symbols on the ticket.

When the final snowflake was scratched, it revealed the symbol making it a $100,000 winning ticket.

Lottery staff then called Lane with the good news.

"When I got David on the phone, I told him he had put the wrong dollar amount on his claim form," said Brandon Grover, a Lottery security specialist.

"He initially thought he hadn't won anything. Then I told him he'd actually won $100,000. The phone went silent for a few seconds before he came back on and thanked me for calling."

According to Lane, he even had a friend look over the ticket to confirm it was a $1,000 winner before sending the ticket to the Lottery.

"When the Lottery called me and told me I had put the wrong dollar amount on the form, I thought 'oh no,'" said Lane.

"Then they told me I that I had really won $100,000, not $1,000! I couldn't believe it," he continued.



Lane has some good advice for other players, "Scratch everything on the ticket."

