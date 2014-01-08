Smoking ban considered at Oregon state parks

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is holding four meetings this week for the public to comment on plans to ban outdoor smoking at state parks.

The Statesman Journal reports the hearings will be held at St. Paul, Grants Pass, Bend and Newport.

The proposed ban would stop smoking on hiking trails, picnic areas, waysides and common areas of state campgrounds. People could still smoke in their cars, RVs or tents.

Violators would face fines between $60 and $110.

The parks commission will take up the rule at its February meeting. The ban wouldn't take effect until 2015.

Smoking is already banned in parks in 56 cities and counties across Oregon.

