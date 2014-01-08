More hospitals add visitor restrictions due to the flu

Local hospitals are putting restrictions on visitors due to the widespread flu virus.

Providence Health & Services's eight Oregon hospitals will not allow visitors under the age of 18, with the exception of immediate family members.

No underage visitors will be allowed in family birth centers or intensive care units at all, unless they are the significant other of a patient or the parents of infants in the neonatal ICU.

On Thursday, Legacy Health announced similar restrictions at its local hospitals, including no more than two visitors per patient at one time. Visitors 18 years old and younger are limited to immediate family members only.

Providence said the goal is to enhance safety this flu season, especially for pregnant women, young children and other people being treated in the hospital who face an increased risk if they are exposed to the flu virus.

Portland-area hospitals reported 179 flu-related hospitalizations from the start of the season through Dec. 28, the Associated Press reported this week. The hospitals said seven people have died from the flu through Monday.

Fox 12 reported last week that a 5-year-old boy died from the H1N1 virus. The family of Ronan Burgess said he got sick and collapsed on Christmas Day. He died days later and doctors confirmed it was from H1N1.

Providence is also implementing other restrictions, including asking patients to have no more than two visitors in the hospital at any time. Go to http://oregon.providence.org for more.

