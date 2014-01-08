Ducks Football: 2014 Schedule

A four-game Pac-12 Conference slate that includes meetings with Arizona, Colorado, Stanford and Washington, as well as a visit from Rose Bowl champion Michigan State, highlight another exciting University of Oregon 2014 home football schedule as released by the Pac-12 Conference office Wednesday.

The Ducks' 12-game regular-season schedule includes home games against both opponents that handed Oregon losses during its 2013 season – Arizona and Stanford – with it concluding 2013 with an 11-2 record and a 30-7 Alamo Bowl win over Texas.

Oregon and Michigan State will face one another for the first time in 15 years and the first time in Autzen Stadium since 1998. The date of the contest has been moved ahead one week earlier than was previously announced to accommodate a national television broadcast as well as insure the game would not be a night game. The Ducks and Spartans will kick off on Sept. 6 while the Oregon-Wyoming game will move to Sept. 13.

Michigan State is expected to be one of the highest-ranked non-conference opponents to travel to Eugene in recent memory. Michigan was ranked third in the country at the time of its 2003 visit while BYU was No. 4 in the country when it played in Autzen Stadium in 1990.

The Ducks will host their first Thursday night game in three seasons when they entertain Arizona on Oct. 2.

"We are fortunate to provide one of the strongest schedules in the country" Athletics Director Rob Mullens said. "With the Rose Bowl Champion Michigan State Spartans, Stanford and Washington visiting, we are confident our fans will rise to the occasion and again make Autzen one of the toughest venues in college football."

The Ducks remained unbeaten in seven home games in 2013 and have won 38 of their last 41 games in Autzen Stadium over the past six seasons.

Oregon will kick off the season with the first of three non-conference home games on Aug. 30 against FCS opponent South Dakota.

The Ducks open their Pac-12 season on the road at Washington State on Sept. 20 before their Thursday night conference home-opener vs. the Wildcats.

Additional home games of national interest finds Washington in Eugene on Oct. 18 and Stanford in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 1. Oregon concludes its home schedule Nov. 22 against Colorado.

Once the conference season gets underway, Oregon will not host games on consecutive weekends.

The Ducks' seven 2014 home opponents accumulated a 54-36 record this season, with four teams advancing to the post-season. Oregon ended 2013 ranked ninth in the final Associated Press poll, with Michigan State finishing third, Stanford 11th and Washington 25th.

Oregon's five road games will include a regular season-ending Nov. 29 contest at Oregon State as well as a Friday night outing vs. California (Oct. 24) in the San Francisco 49er's new facility (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara.

As part of the Pac-12's nine-game conference schedule, Oregon will not face USC or Arizona State for the second year in a row.

Game times for the Ducks' entire 12-game schedule will be determined at a later date.

The Pac-12 Conference Football Championship Game will again be played on the home field of the team with the best overall league record on Friday, Dec. 5, and will be televised by FOX.

"The depth of our Conference will be on display every week next season," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. "Coming off a record nine teams competing in this year's bowl season, next season's nine-game Conference schedule will be the toughest in the nation."

2014 Oregon Football Schedule

Aug. 30 (Sat.) South Dakota

Sep. 6 (Sat.) Michigan State

Sep. 13 (Sat.) Wyoming

Sep. 20 (Sat.) @Washington State

Oct. 2 (Thr.) Arizona

Oct. 11 (Sat.) @UCLA

Oct. 18 (Sat.) Washington* (Homecoming)

Oct. 24 (Fri.) @California* (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara)

Nov. 1 (Sat.) Stanford

Nov. 8 (Sat.) @Utah

Nov. 22 (Sat.) Colorado

Nov. 29 (Sat.) @Oregon State

Release from Oregon Media Services.