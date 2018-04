The Go Red Total Makeover Event will take place on National Wear Red Day at Macy's - 621 SW 5th Avenue, Downtown Portland, on Friday, February 7, 2014, from noon to 2 p.m.

RSVP today by clicking this link! The first 50 people to check-in at the event will receive a special gift!

Don't miss:

Eat Right with heart-healthy samples and recipes

Relax with massage therapy

Be Active with fitness demonstrations

Pamper Yourself with your perfect shade of red lipstick

Learn your numbers with a complimentary blood pressure screening

Save a Life with Hands-Only CPR

Picture and a Promise with our Go Red Photo Booth! Bring your friends and co-workers for fun photos!

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.