Houston picks Shim & Edwards from Thorns

Portland Thorns FC midfielders Meleana Shim and Becky Edwards were selected Friday by the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League Expansion Draft.



Shim, 22, who recorded five goals and two assists in her rookie season, was selected fourth overall by the Dash in the Expansion Draft. The Hawaii native made 19 appearances (17 starts) and set a team record by scoring a goal in four consecutive matches from July 14-31, including the game-tying strike in a 1-1 draw against Western New York on July 14 at JELD-WEN Field and the game-winning goal on July 21 in a 2-1 win at Boston. The club's Newcomer of the Year in 2013, Shim's 12 points ranked third on the team during the regular season. She notched her first professional goal in the 66th minute of a 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC on June 16 at JELD-WEN Field. Undrafted out of college, Shim signed with Portland on April 5, 2013, after taking part in the team's open tryout.



Edwards, 25, started each of the first 10 games for Thorns FC during the inaugural NWSL season before she sustained a torn ACL in her left knee on June 19. She was Houston's eighth overall selection in the Expansion Draft. Named the team's Community Player of the Year for her active role in Thorns FC community events, Edwards logged 900 minutes of playing time while also wearing the captain's armband in a 2-0 loss against the Chicago Red Stars on June 1 at JELD-WEN Field. Edwards was one of Portland's first signings, joining the team on Feb. 6, 2013.



Houston also selected Brittany Bock (Sky Blue FC), Tiffany McCarty (Washington), Lauren Sesselmann (FC Kansas City), Ella Masar (Chicago), Meghan Klingenberg (Boston), Arianna Romero (Seattle Reign FC), Danesha Adams (Sky Blue FC) and Kika Toulouse (Washington).

Release from Portland Thorns.

