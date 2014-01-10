Timbers sign keeper Weber

The Portland Timbers Friday announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Andrew Weber. Per league and club policy, the terms were not disclosed.



Additionally, the Timbers announced that forward Sebastián Rincón will not return for the 2014 season. The club retains Rincón's MLS rights and hold the first right of refusal should he return to the league.



Weber, 30, is a veteran of nine professional seasons, playing for MLS clubs D.C. United (2005), San Jose Earthquakes (2009-11) and Seattle Sounders FC (2012-13) during his career. He spent three seasons with the Montreal Impact in the USL First Division from 2006-08, where he made 29 regular-season appearances. Weber has twice played in the CONCACAF Champions League.



In 2013, Weber made three MLS starts while on loan with Sounders FC, and made 14 league appearances for Phoenix FC Wolves of USL PRO.



Weber was a four-year starter during his collegiate career at the University of New Mexico from 2001-04. He finished as the school's career leader in several goalkeeping categories, including games played (83), wins (50) and shutouts (25). Weber was a three-time, all-conference selection for the Lobos and helped the team to its first NCAA tournament appearances in 2001, 2002 and 2004.



Rincón, 19, made four appearances for the Timbers across all competitions over his two seasons in Portland. He did not make an MLS appearance during his time with the club, but did play in 22 total matches in the MLS Reserve League for the Timbers Reserves.

Release from Portland Timbers.

