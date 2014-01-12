8-year-old boy accidentally shot in stomach

A Gresham boy is in the hospital after being shot in the abdomen Saturday afternoon.



Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Gresham officers were called to the home in the 17900 block of Southeast Marie Street shortly after 2 p.m. to investigate.

The boy, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. A Gresham Police spokesman said, at last check, the boy's condition was stable and he was recovering.

Details about what led up to the shooting, including who pulled the trigger, have not been released. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.