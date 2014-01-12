Update: Security guard could lose life in strip club shooting

Saturday night, Portland Police responded to a shooting with multiple victims at Mystic Gentlemen's Club, at Southeast 99th and Stark Street.

The call came in at 8:40 p.m. When officers arrived they found a chaotic scene. As they worked to stabilize the situation, they found four people in all who had been injured by gunfire.

One of the victims is a 26-year-old male security guard who works at Mystic. Police said he is in critical condition and may not survive his injuries.



Police said the other person who was listed in critical condition is the primary suspect in the shooting.



According to detectives, the suspect walked into the bar with a gun and started shooting. His bullets struck three victims.

As he attempted to leave, someone else in the bar pulled out a gun and returned fire. The gunman was struck by at least one bullet

Though the gunman's condition is listed as critical, he has been stabilized, according to police.

Police said injuries suffered by the two other people didn't appear to be life-threatening.

The other two victims, only identified as a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, were both treated and released from the hospital.

The man who shot the suspect was not arrested, and is cooperating with the investigation. His identity has also been withheld.



Detectives believe that everyone involved in the shooting had been accounted for, and there are no outstanding suspects. They do not believe that the shooting was gang-related,

Saturday's was not the first shooting that's occurred at Mystic strip club. A man was killed after being shot in the parking lot there in July 2012.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is working detectives regarding potential licensing issues at the Mystic Gentleman's Club.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting incident is being asked to contact Portland Police.

