Police: Man was shot at least once

Police responded to a late-night shooting in Northeast Saturday that resulted in a man being sent to the hospital.

A Portland Police spokesman said it happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Northeast Rodney Street.

Police said the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Details about how the man was shot and by whom, and the victim's identity, have not been released.

More information is expected to become available as the investigation continues.

