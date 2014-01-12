Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

Winter sports enthusiasts and alpine businesses are relishing the new snow that has fallen on Mount Hood during the big storm this weekend.

Hundreds turned out in droves to Government Camp and Mount Hood Meadows on Saturday, as close to two feet of snow blanketed the mountain.

The snowfall comes as a relief after a relatively dry and late start to the season, with rocks and grassy patches still exposed along the runs.

Even with this weekend's new precipitation, Ski Bowl was unable to get the lifts running, though the terrain park was open for business.

Meanwhile, the lifts at Timberline were up and running, and the place was packed. Snowboarder Tom Regimbal said the experience of playing in the fresh snow is like is night and day.

"There's nothing like snowboarding on fresh powder. It's a lot easier to maneuver, and if you fall, it doesn't hurt," he said.

Mount Hood Meadows reported three feet of new snow this season, and is now open daily for the season.

