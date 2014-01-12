Man pinned between car and tree in SE rollover crash

Firefighters worked quickly to extricate a patient who was trapped in a car that had flipped over after crashing through a fence.

According to a spokesman with Portland Fire and Rescue, the accident happened on Southeast 144th and Powell Boulevard.

A nearby resident said she woke up abruptly at about 2 a.m. to the sound of "metal being crushed."

The fire spokesman said the car was heading eastbound on Powell when it left the roadway and careened into a chain-link fence.

The car then rolled on to its top, slamming against the side of a tree. Somehow the driver became pinned into the vehicle against the tree.



Firefighters had a difficult time removing the driver, as carefully as they could. They had to use several different tools to free him.

Once they were finally able to get him out, the man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the car, has not been identified. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

