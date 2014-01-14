Rally held to support Portland teachers

Another mediation session has come and gone and there is still no agreement between Portland Public Schools and the teacher's union.

The community gathered Monday night to put some pressure on the school board. A teacher-support rally was held outside PPS headquarters right before the school board meeting.

Some fear the board will impose a contract because it's been nine months since negotiations started. Others, worry about the possibility of a strike.

"If you're not in school, you're not going to be eating for the day," said Sekai Edwards, a sophomore at Jefferson High School. "We're on 75 percent reduced and free lunch. These kids have no other place to get a meal. We cannot afford a strike just for survival."

Another mediation session is scheduled for Thursday and both sides told FOX 12 they will attend.

The main sticking points have been salary, teacher workload and hiring practices.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.