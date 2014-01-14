Oregon woman accused of killing 2 people; police search ranch near Medford

Jackson County sheriff's detectives who were investigating a 65-year-old rural Rogue River woman in an identity theft case now suspect she has killed two people in the last year-and-a-half.

Susan Monica was arraigned Monday in Medford on two counts of murder and corpse abuse as well as one count of identity theft. She was ordered held without bail.

Det. Julie Denney told the Mail Tribune officers were searching Monica's 20-acre ranch Friday when they found evidence of homicide.

Victims were not identified in court documents, but they say one was killed in August 2012 and one last September.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Allan Smith says the case is expected to be brought before a grand jury later this week.

KOBI TV in Southern Oregon reports neighbors saying they weren't suprised to see Monica in custody. One neighbor told the Medford TV station that Monica admitted having homicidal tendencies.

