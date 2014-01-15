Man suspected of impersonating officer, stealing cash

The Portland Police Bureau has issued a warning to the public of an incident involving a man posing as an undercover police officer.

The incident happened Sunday around 1:30 a.m. when a 33-year-old woman was stopped at the Plaid Pantry convenience store at Southeast Grand Avenue and East Burnside Street.





Investigators say the suspect flashed his headlights to get the woman to pull over. He also appeared to have a phone with a flashing blue and white light.





The victim said the man told her he was an undercover cop and needed to search her car. After the man searched her car and drove away, the victim noticed money was missing from her purse. Before he left, the victim did ask the man for his business card, which he did not provide.





The victim described the suspect as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, short in stature with a skinny build. The vehicle was described as a white, 1990s Buick.





Anyone suspecting that someone is impersonating a police officer should immediately call 911.



