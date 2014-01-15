Portland State Vikings Basketball - Halftime promotions

Here's what you can expect at halftime of this season's Portland State Vikings basketball games!
January
Jan. 25, Jan. 27– Viking Men vs Southern Utah and Eastern Washington Featuring Zooperstars
Jan. 30, Feb. 1 – Viking Men vs. Northern Colorado and North Dakota Featuring Mad Chad
February
Feb. 6, Feb. 8 – Viking Women vs. Montana and Montana State Featuring Seattle Sea Gals
March
March 6, March 8 – Viking Men vs. Weber State and Idaho State Featuring Myron Noodleman
