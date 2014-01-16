'This isn't just a peeping Tom anymore:' Oregon reconsiders video voyeurism law

Oregon lawmakers will consider a bill Friday that would make video voyeurism a felony when the victims are children.

Currently, there is no specific law related to this kind of crime, and two people in Oregon have been prosecuted for invasion of privacy, which is only a misdemeanor.

Springfield mom Chrystal Stutesman says a video voyeur law is necessary; her next-door-neighbor spied on her 10-year-old daughter.



"Just thinking anyone's watching your kid for a deviant reason is terrifying," Stutesman said.

In November, 63-year-old Dana Wayne Bishop pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

He admitted that for eight months he pointed concealed cameras into Stutesman's daughter's bedroom and videotaped her. He hid pin-hole size cameras in the siding of his house, which was just 10 feet from the Stutesman home.

For his crime, Bishop was sentenced to just 35 days in jail.

This is not Oregon's only case of video voyeurism. There's a case happening now in Multnomah County, where Travis Bruce is charged with attempted invasion of privacy.

Police say he used his cell phone to try to take pictures up the skirt of a 17-year-old girl. The alleged incident happened in December at the Christmas Bazaar at the Expo Center.

Seventeen-year-old Sami Stofiel told Fox 12 that she didn't even know what was happening until a bystander started screaming and told her what the suspect was doing. Fellow shoppers at the Bazaar tackled Bruce, police said. He'll appear in court later this month.

Stutesman wants change, and she says Oregon law failed her daughter.

"The law needs to catch up with the technology. This isn't just a peeping Tom walking by your window peeking in anymore. There's crazy technology for people to spy on you," she said.

State Sen. Frank Prozanski, a Lane County Democrat, is introducing the proposed video voyeur bill, which not only spells out the crime of video voyeurism but stiffens the penalties when the victims are children.

