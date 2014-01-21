No foul play in man's death on TriMet bus, police say

A man is dead after suffering, what investigators said, was some sort of medical episode on a TriMet bus.

It happened Monday evening on North Interstate Avenue and Lombard Street in Portland. Police responded to help out medical personnel with crowd control. Medics attempted CPR on the 35-year-old man, but could not revive him at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Portland police said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

