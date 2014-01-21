Deputies: Woman caught on camera torturing friend's cat

WARNING: The surveillance video included with this story is extremely graphic and may be disturbing to watch.

A woman is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly throwing, kicking and choking her former friend's cat. The attack was all caught on a surveillance camera.

A Linn County man said Kristin Jacobson, 27, tortured his cat the day after Christmas.

In the video, a person who appears to be Jacobson is seen physically beating the female cat named Reese over the course of about 10 minutes.

According to the timestamp, the footage begins just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2013. A woman is seen carrying a cat around the house, kissing it and petting it. At first, everything seems normal.

At about 6:55 p.m. the torture began, the cat owner said.

Cameras captured the woman throwing the cat three times. The cat owner said you can clearly see Jacobson manhandling the cat throughout the video and, at one point, the woman slams it against the wall and then again on the ground.

The cat suffered hemorrhaging in its eyes from being strangled, deputies said, but it should fully recover from its injuries.

Cops say Jacobson is also accused of kicking the cat and blowing smoke in its face.

Jacobson turned herself in two days later after the cat owner told deputies what happened. She is facing two charges of animal abuse and is out of custody awaiting her next court appearance in mid-February.

FOX 12 tried to talk to Jacobson at her home, but neighbors said her roommates kicked her out after her arrest.

