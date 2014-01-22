Student's online poll asks: 'Who would you kill?'

A student at Meadow Park Middle School created a poll online to ask other students, "Who would you kill?", prompting an investigation by sheriff's deputies and the school district.



At first glance, the poll posted to Google Plus looks innocent, asking questions like "Do you like cheese?" and "Do you like/play Minecraft?"

At the very bottom of the survey, the poll takes a more serious turn, asking "Who would you kill out of these people?"



The names of 17 students at Beaverton's Meadow Park Middle School are listed.

One parent said her daughter was very distraught at seeing her name on the list and said if the person who made the poll meant for it to be a joke, she's not laughing.

"Joke and ‘kill' are two words that should not even be in the same sentence, especially in a school," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous.



Once the school principal learned about the poll, she alerted the school district and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

After an investigation, they found that there was no credible threat and the school remains open as usual.

The boy responsible for the list has been suspended, and his parents have apologized to everyone involved, issuing a statement that says, "Hopefully after the investigation, you will agree with me that [omitted] is not at all a violent person. He is a kid who cares about his friends, his family and others. He also cares about Meadow Park Middle School."



The principal is asking parents to keep a close eye on their children's online activity.

