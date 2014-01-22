Police: Suspects kidnapped woman they thought was police informant

Two people are accused of kidnapping and beating a woman they believed was a drug informant in Clark County.

Robert Tuttle, 31, and Summer Long, 35, are both charged with robbery, kidnapping and intimidating a witness. Tuttle made his first court appearance Tuesday.

According to court documents, the suspects offered to give the victim a ride on Aug. 24, 2013, but ended up taking her to the top of Larch Mountain in Clark County.

Deputies said they forcibly removed the phone from the 28-year-old woman's hand and punched her in the head.

They accused her of being a police informant on two specific drug cases, one involving Tuttle.

They told her she was taken to a secluded area so "nobody could hear her scream," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman was able to run away, deputies said, and hid in the woods until daylight. She then walked more than nine miles to call for help.

The victim told investigators she was fearful she would be recaptured and even murdered if Long and Tuttle found her again.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies said Long made comments through Facebook in October that she was upset with Tuttle. Long was incarcerated at the time.

She told investigators that she had taken Tuttle on a "couple missions" in the past and how she disliked him for being called upon to do a "man's job," according to court documents.

When asked what she was referring to, she told the deputy, "Go drag a b---- up to Larch Mountain, beat 'em up for being a rat," the affidavit states.

Investigators said the car involved in the kidnapping was confirmed to be Long's, while phone records showed communication between Tuttle and Long during the time frame of the kidnapping.

Long admitted being the driver and knew Tuttle wanted to "retaliate" against the victim; however, she said Tuttle orchestrated the crime, according to court documents.

Long was arrested back in November in connection to this case and is set to face trial on March 1. Tuttle is due back in court Jan. 28.

