Oregon National Guardsman accused of sending sexual content to boy

Portland police detectives say an Oregon Army National guardsman is accused of sending sexually explicit pictures and videos to a 12-year-old boy.

Cody Cunningham is a private serving with the National Guard one weekend a month.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney, Cunningham was 17 when he met the Portland boy at a camp back in August 2012.

One year later, detectives say the boy's father discovered that Cunningham had been emailing sexually explicit pictures to his son.

He immediately demanded that Cunningham stop, but court documents say Cunningham responded by sending a video of himself masturbating.

In an interview in August 2013, detectives say Cunningham admitted to sending the pictures and videos to the boy and also admitted to trying to arrange a meeting with him to engage in sexual activity.

Detectives say Cunningham had repeatedly asked that the boy send him naked pictures, which the boy says he did because he felt pressured into doing it.

A spokesman with the Guard says they are working with law enforcement and the outcome of the case will determine Cunningham's future in the Guard.

Cunningham was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for the end of the month.

