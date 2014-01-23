Man accused of firing shotgun at officers, hiding in blackberry bushes

A six-hour SWAT stand-off ended early Thursday morning when officers found the suspect hiding under some blackberry bushes near Kellog Creek in Milwaukie.

Gladstone Police officers were trying to pull over Michael Newell when he fled, eventually crashing his car near the intersection of Mabel Avenue and Merganser Court, according to Lt. Robert Wurpes with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Officers say Newell pulled a shotgun out of his car and fired a round at them before running into the bushes.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

As SWAT surrounded the neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau used a fixed-wing aircraft with infrared technology to find the suspect in the brush.

Law enforcement used flash bangs and other non-lethal methods to force Newell to surrender, according to Lt. Wurpes.

Newell was injured and treated by paramedics before being arrested at 3:30 a.m..

Newell had an outstanding warrant in Yamhill County for failing to show up for a plea hearing on an Assault 2 charge.

