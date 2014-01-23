Vikings set for four-game homestand

The Portland State Vikings start a crucial stretch of their 2013-14 campaign this Saturday night when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The game with the T-Birds is the first of four straight at home for the Vikings and will carry them to the mid-point of the Big Sky Conference schedule.

PSU needs to take advantage of the home stretch for Big Sky tournament positioning as six of their final 10 league games will be on the road. PSU (7-8, 2-4) is currently tied for seventh in the Big Sky standings. Seven of 11 teams in the Big Sky qualify for the post-season tournament.

The Vikings and Thunderbirds (1-14, 0-6) will meet in a 7:05 p.m. contest at the Peter W. Stott Center. Live video, audio and stats for Saturday's game can be found on-line at GoViks.com, starting at 6:45 p.m. Just click on the appropriate link in the Game Day box.

