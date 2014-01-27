Bomb threat forces two-hour delay at Lake Oswego High School

Lake Oswego High School is starting two hours late Monday due to a bomb threat.

The Lake Oswego School District's Twitter account first reported the school delay.



Students riding Lake Oswego High School buses were dropped off at Lake Oswego Junior High School after staff learned of the threat.



Police officers performed a thorough search of school grounds, and ultimately gave the all clear, reopening the school for students.



Lake Oswego High School is located on Country Club Road. All other schools in the Lake Oswego district operated on time.



