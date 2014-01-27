DOJ: Portland pimps indicted, including suspect in Ivy Harris case

Who's in the news for all the wrong reasons? Take a look at our mug shot slideshow.

Ten men identified as pimps by the U.S. Department of Justice are accused of transporting women from Portland across the country for prostitution.

One of the suspects, Mark Miles Jr., 36, is accused of taking Ivanice "Ivy" Harris to Hawaii in May 2012 and May 2013 for prostitution. She was killed in May 2013.

Family members said she was in Waikiki to celebrate her 29th birthday with her "boyfriend" and another friend. A family friend later stated that Harris worked as an escort.

A U.S. Marine, Sgt. Nathaniel Cosby, was arrested at Honolulu International Airport in June on murder charges. He was released a few days later and the Marine Corps requested to take over the case.

A court martial is scheduled for March 17. Cosby is facing charges including unpremeditated murder and attempting to patronize a prostitute.

Back in Portland, Miles is one of eight men charged with violating the Mann Act and the Travel Act by transporting women to Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho and Minnesota for prostitution. Federal indictments were unsealed in those cases Monday.

Prosecutors said Miles was Harris' pimp for more than 10 years. Prosecutors also said he had as many as seven prostitutes working for him in 2012, and bragged to an undercover agent about doing so well, he was able to buy himself a Mercedes.

The other suspects, in addition to Miles, are: Steven Huffman Jr., 40; Jorge Ortega Jr., 32; Jermaine Hankins, 38; Michael Willis Jr., 28; DeShawne Howard, 23; Samuel Howard Jr., 32; and Camillio Carradine, 33.

The Department of Justice said each man goes by an alias, including names like "Baby Slim," "The Don," and "Killa."

Two other suspects have not yet been arrested and those indictments remain sealed. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon said those men are also charged with sex trafficking a minor and transporting a minor for prostitution.

A Mann Act violation carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A Travel Act violation carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The indictments stem from the FBI's Operation Traffic Stop.

