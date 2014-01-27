Kitzhaber: Bridge plan dead unless lawmakers act - KPTV - FOX 12

Kitzhaber: Bridge plan dead unless lawmakers act

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says he'll give up on plans to build a new bridge across the Columbia River if the Legislature doesn't fund the project during the five-week session that begins next month.

Kitzhaber says in a letter to state lawmakers on Monday that "Oregon must either decisively move the project to construction or refocus and prioritize our resources."

He says continuing with the project will require funding from the Oregon Legislature before the end of the session and a signed agreement with the state of Washington by March 15.

Plans call for widening part of Interstate 5, replacing the bridge and extending Portland's light-rail to Vancouver.

Kitzhaber and other bridge proponents say it would improve safety and decrease congestion. Critics question the cost and light-rail plans.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.