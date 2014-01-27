Kitzhaber: Bridge plan dead unless lawmakers act

Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says he'll give up on plans to build a new bridge across the Columbia River if the Legislature doesn't fund the project during the five-week session that begins next month.

Kitzhaber says in a letter to state lawmakers on Monday that "Oregon must either decisively move the project to construction or refocus and prioritize our resources."

He says continuing with the project will require funding from the Oregon Legislature before the end of the session and a signed agreement with the state of Washington by March 15.

Plans call for widening part of Interstate 5, replacing the bridge and extending Portland's light-rail to Vancouver.

Kitzhaber and other bridge proponents say it would improve safety and decrease congestion. Critics question the cost and light-rail plans.

