Woman sentenced to 5 years for ecoterrorism fires

A woman accused of taking part in ecoterrorism firebombings has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Rebecca Rubin pleaded guilty to conspiracy and arson in October.

U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken in Portland, Ore., said Monday that Rubin showed contrition and lived in "an emotional prison cell" during her seven years as a fugitive in Canada.

She eventually surrendered to the FBI for her role with the Earth Liberation Front and the Animal Liberation Front.

Investigators blame the groups for 20 fires across the West from 1996 to 2001 that did $40 million in damage. They burned a ski resort in Colorado, wild horse corrals in Oregon and Northern California, and lumber mills and Forest Service offices in Oregon.

