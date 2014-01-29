Police: California trio targets Oregon stores with counterfeit credit cards

Three people from California were arrested in Beaverton after police said they bought more than $30,000 worth of merchandise in five Oregon cities with counterfeit credit cards.

A Beaverton officer spotted a vehicle at 5 p.m. Monday that was reported as being involved in a theft at Best Buy on Southwest Cascade Avenue.

Nordstrom loss prevention officers had also notified Beaverton police about the suspects targeting other businesses the previous day.

The car was stopped near Washington Square and three people were taken into custody. They have been identified as Montral Matthews, 27; Melissa Vongphakdy, 22; and Linda Vongphakdy, 24.

They are facing charges including aggravated ID theft, aggravated theft and organized retail crime.

Police said a search of the suspects' vehicle and their hotel room led to the seizure of $20,000 in stolen property, upward of $10,000 in gift cards, $1,500 cash and more than 100 counterfeit credit cards.

The suspects drove up to Oregon from California on Sunday, according to investigators, and targeted stores including Best Buy, Toys R Us, Apple and Nordstrom.

They were buying iPads, iPad minis, iPhone 5s, gift cards and money orders, police said. They are also accused of using counterfeit credit cards to purchase high-end clothing, including items by Louis Vuitton, Burberry, True Religion and Polo.

Police said they hit locations in Springfield, Salem, Tualatin, Tigard and Beaverton before they were caught.

The suspects were arraigned in court Tuesday and are due back in court Feb. 4. They remain in the Washington County Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Several other very similar cases have unfolded locally in recent months.

In October 2013, two men from Los Angeles were arrested after police said they went on a "shopping spree" worth more than $100,000 with counterfeit credit cards at Washington Square and The Streets of Tanasbourne.

Also in October, three other people from California were arrested in what Beaverton police described as the department's largest ever counterfeit credit card case where the tools to manufacture the cards were also recovered.

In November, three more people from California were arrested and accused of $150,000 worth of credit card fraud at businesses in Oregon and Washington over a two-month span.

Investigators have not said the cases are connected.

