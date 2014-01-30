Police: Gunman shoved gun in waistband, shot himself in testicles

A man police said is responsible for a shooting in a downtown parking lot ran from the scene, but shot himself in the testicles as he shoved the gun into his waistband Tuesday night.

Joseph Johnson, 40, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Robbery detectives said Johnson and the victim, 32-year-old Jordan Merrell, knew each other well and lived in the same apartment building near Southwest 10th Avenue and Columbia Street.

Johnson apparently confronted Merrell in the parking lot behind the building, demanded he hand over his property and then shot Merrell in the leg, police said.

While Johnson was making his getaway, he shoved the gun into the front of his pants and shot himself in the groin.

Transit police eventually found Johnson trying to get into a woman's car at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Mill Street.

He tried to run, but fell down and officers took him into custody. They recovered the gun, which had been stolen during a car prowl in the Rose Quarter in November 2013.

Johnson and Merrell were both taken to the hospital after the shootings. They both survived.

