Portland's All-Star pair: Aldridge, Lillard selected for All-Star Game

Portland has a pair of NBA All-Stars this year.

The league announced that both forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guard Damian Lillard have been selected to play for the Western Conference in the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.

This is the third-straight All-Star selection for Aldridge. Lillard, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, will make his first All-Star appearance in only his second season in the league.

Aldridge becomes just the fifth player in franchise history to be selected to three All-Star Games, joining Clyde Drexler, Sidney Wicks, Maurice Lucas and Brandon Roy. Drexler leads the franchise with eight selections.

The Trail Blazers currently have a record of 33-13, third best in the Western Conference.

The 2014 All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in New Orleans.

This is the first time the Blazers have had multiple players in the game since 1994, when Drexler and Cliff Robinson represented Portland.

