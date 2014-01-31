Crash shuts down Highway 213 - KPTV - FOX 12

Crash shuts down Highway 213

MULINO, OR (KPTV) -

Emergency dispatchers said a fatal crash involving two vehicles has closed Highway 213 at Macksburg Road.

The closure is expected to be in place until 10 a.m.

