Investigators search for robbery suspect who targets stores in Troutdale, Gresham

Troutdale police and Multnomah County sheriff's deputies are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect who targeted two stores in Troutdale and Gresham.

Police are looking into the first attempted robbery at the Plaid Pantry on 246 West Columbia River Hwy. in Troutdale.

The suspect entered the store at about 7:23 p.m. on Monday and told the store clerk he had a gun in his jacket pocket. When the store clerk refused to hand over money, the suspect fled east.

At 7:56 p.m. that night, the same suspect robbed the Orient Country Market on 29822 Southeast Orient Dr. in Gresham, deputies said in a statement released by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Again, the suspect told store workers he had a gun and fled, this time with about $100.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, weighing about 170 pounds with a skinny build, large nose, acne at the bridge of the nose and cheeks, and standing at approximately 5'10" to 6' tall. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing blue jeans and gloves during both robberies.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspect is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Yohe of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office at 503-251-2515.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.